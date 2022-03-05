Kazakh Authorities Discuss Women’s Role in Lawmaking Activities

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Commissioner for Human Rights Elvira Azimova highlighted the importance of female civil activists’ participation in the lawmaking process at a March 2 roundtable discussion titled Qantar 2022 – “Women in Crisis Situations”, reported the commissioner office’s press service.

One of the main topics discussed related to the role of women in conflict prevention and strengthening peacebuilding.

Azimova noted the urgency of preparing legislative proposals aimed at reinforcing the rights of members of non-governmental organizations and social welfare services due to the events of January. They should be eligible to participate in events on ensuring the safety of civilians and protecting their rights in a state of emergency and strengthening legal guarantees for the respect of the human rights of citizens under criminal investigation.

The authorities and the civil activists exchanged their ideas on women’s role in preventing violence based on the experience of the January 2022 events, the rights of Kazakh women to participate in the management of state affairs and prospects for improving legislation and law enforcement practice on women’s participation in the management of state affairs.

The Kazakh Commissioner For Human Rights aims to protect human rights from encroachments on the part of state officials, ensure the development of legislation, and to elaborate and introduce educational programs. The work of the Ombudsman is fulfilled in conformity with the international commitments of Kazakhstan under the ratified UN Conventions and with reference to the practices of similar institutions around the world. The Commissioner closely cooperates with NGOs, mass media and international organizations.