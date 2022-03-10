Central Asia’s Leading Law Firm Opens in Space

NUR-SULTAN – Seven Pillars Law, an international law firm headquartered in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan, has established a company in space, reported the company’s press service.

Seven Pillars Law was registered by Asgardia, a digital state with its own economy focused on scientific progress on Earth and in space, and is housed on the satellite Asgardia-1.

Seven Pillars Law now provides its services across the globe and supports those looking to access the rest of the universe.

“As a nation of the future, and the world’s only truly digital democracy, I am delighted to offer opportunities for businesses to establish and flourish in Asgardia. Seven Pillars is the first of many enterprises looking to establish in Asgardia, a nation at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurialism and I wish all Asgardian companies well,” said Minister of Trade and Commerce for Asgardia Ben Dell.

“In addition to Space and Aerospace being one of the firm’s core offerings, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation and being a market leader. So seeing Seven Pillars become the first company registered in space, I find it very fitting,” said Legal Assistant of Seven Pillars Matthew Farmer.

Recently, Seven Pillar signed a memorandum with the Kazakhstan Space Agency. Kazakhstan has inextricable links to the history of space travel and development, evidenced by the fact that Kazakhstan played a key role in both sending the first man to space from its Baikonur cosmodrome, as well as being the first to launch a satellite into space as part of a collective effort by the region.

The global space industry is still in its infancy. However, it has been estimated by Morgan Stanley that it will grow to be worth $1 Trillion by 2040. The space tourism industry alone has been estimated by UBS to grow to a $3 Billion industry by 2030.

Asgardia, the first space nation, was founded by Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli in 2016. Asgardia has a mission to unite people in a transnational, equal and progressive society to build a new home for humanity in space and protect the planet Earth.

Its international community includes scientists, inventors, IT specialists, engineers, entrepreneurs, lawyers, writers, poets, artists, philosophers and students.

Asgardia-1 is its own sovereign territory in orbit with national symbols, and a constitution.

Seven Pillars is headquartered in Kazakhstan and has offices in London, Dubai and Cape Town as well as access to a global network of 850 lawyers.