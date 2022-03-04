Air Astana Resumes Flights to UK

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana will resume flights to London starting March 12, reported the airline’s press service.

The flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Airbus 321 LR aircraft. A one way ticket price starts at $540.

To travel to the U.K., passengers should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of following vaccines: Covaxin, Moderna, Janssen (single dose vaccine), Novavax (Nuvaxovid and Covovax), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm Beijing and Sinovac-CoronaVac, according to the British government’s press service.

As for unvaccinated people or people with non-approved vaccines, they should have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate taken two days ahead of the flight and get tested on the second day or earlier after arriving in the country.

It was recently reported that a large group of international airlines resumed flights to Kazakhstan.