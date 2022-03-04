l  r

Air Astana Resumes Flights to UK

By Saniya Bulatkulova in International on 4 March 2022

NUR-SULTAN  – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana will resume flights to London starting March 12, reported the airline’s press service.

The flight to London will take approximately seven hours. Photo credit: airastana.com

The flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Airbus 321 LR aircraft. A one way ticket price starts at $540.

To travel to the U.K., passengers should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of  following vaccines: Covaxin, Moderna, Janssen (single dose vaccine), Novavax (Nuvaxovid and Covovax), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm Beijing and Sinovac-CoronaVac, according to the British government’s press service.

As for unvaccinated people or people with non-approved vaccines, they should have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate taken two days ahead of the flight and get tested on the second day or earlier after arriving in the country.

It was recently reported that a large group of international airlines resumed flights to Kazakhstan.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in International
View More in International »