President Tokayev Lauds Foreign Ministry Efforts in Evacuation of Kazakh Citizens from Ukraine

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closely monitors the work of the Foreign Ministry and other agencies to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Ukraine”, wrote Berik Uali, the Spokesperson of the President of Kazakhstan, on Facebook today.

“President Tokayev assesses the measures taken as successful. Since the start of warfare, 553 of our compatriots have received assistance, of whom 432 have returned home. Many of them express their gratitude to the President for saving them”, he said.

Uali added that the work of diplomats to evacuate Kazakhstan’ citizens from Ukraine is continuing. On March 7, President Tokayev instructed Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev to nominate diplomats, honorary consuls in Ukraine and staff members from other agencies who participated in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from Ukraine for state awards.

As of today, three Air Astana planes have evacuated citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine. A preparation of a fourth evacuation flight is currently underway. The flight will take place as the required number of citizens is recruited in Katowice, Poland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

Since the start of the evacuation from Ukraine, Kazakhstan’s diplomats have provided assistance to Kazakh citizens in evacuating to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

They ensured the safe crossing of these borders, the collection and accommodations for these citizens, as well as their final evacuation to Kazakhstan.