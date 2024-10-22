Uzbekistan Leads in Tourist Visits to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Uzbekistan topped the list of tourists to Kazakhstan with 40,452 visitors, according to the statistics of the eQonaq system for September, the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service reported on Oct. 21.

Russia ranked second with 34,650 tourists, followed by China with 15,868 visitors. Tourists’ reasons for visiting varied: 39.1% came for leisure, 28% for personal matters, 10.3% for business meetings, 4.6% for work, and 18% for other purposes.

Since the launch of the eQonaq system, more than 3.3 million tourists have been registered, with over 140,000 notifications sent in September. Data analysis reveals that Kazakhstan’s administrative centers and western regions remain the most popular destinations for foreign visitors.

Age analysis shows that most tourists are under 39 years old, with a gradual decline in visitors beyond that age group. Additionally, 69% of foreign tourists staying in accommodations in September were men, while 31% were women.