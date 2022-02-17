Presidential Residence in Almaty to Undergo Full Restoration After Attack

NUR-SULTAN – The Presidential residence in Almaty will be restored before the end of the year, reported the press service of the Presidential administration.

The work on the restoration of the damage caused by explosions and rioting and a technical examination have been completed.

The residence was among the buildings damaged during looting on the night of January 5-6. The building was completely destroyed.

“A car driven there by rioters burned down and exploded on the ground floor. The fire melted the steel structures of the upper floors. All ventilation, elevators, water supply systems have been damaged,” reads the release.

The residence building is designed for holding official state events. It has offices and large hall spaces. The residence building is a monument of historical and cultural significance as the building was initially designed as a museum and its construction began in 1984.

The reconstruction of the city administration building is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022, according to the press service of the Almaty Mayor’s Office. The demolition or construction of a new building is not required.

The construction and installation works cost 4.3 billion tenge (US$10 million). This includes repair and restoration work, and strengthening of all load-bearing structures.

The city authorities reported that 243 buildings are subject to restoration in Almaty on Jan. 27. Twenty-seven of these buildings are administrative ones and 216 are office buildings.