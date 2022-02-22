President Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Reforms During Credential Ceremony

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan will continue its large-scale political and economic reforms, ensure the sanctity of investment contracts and and continue building on its anti-corruption policies during the ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed envoys at the Akorda on Feb. 21.

The President called on international partners to show continued solidarity with the country. “In the post-pandemic era, I call upon you to employ your immense diplomatic and political expertise towards elevating our bilateral relations to new heights,” he said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan faced a brutal and cold-blooded assault by the criminals from within and outside the country in early January. Now the President’s priority is to consolidate the nation and put forward a New Kazakhstan platform to strengthen inter-ethnic accord and multi-vector foreign policy.

Diplomatic credentials were presented by Ambassador of Mongolia Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Ambassador of Greece Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Ambassador of Indonesia Mochammad Fadjroel Rachman, Ambassador of Morocco Rachid Maaninou, Ambassador of Canada Alan Hamson, Ambassador of Israel Edwin Yabo Glusman, Ambassador of Hungary Otto Ivan Rona.

Tokayev noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and their countries. “Over those memorable years, we have established comprehensive partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation across all domains. They range from regular political dialogue to dynamic economic interaction and vibrant humanitarian ties. First and foremost, our relations are underpinned by the strong bonds of friendship, shared values and mutual support,” he said.