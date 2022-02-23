President Tokayev Discusses Almaty’s Socio-Economic Development With City Mayor

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged government officials to intensify their work on the restoration of Almaty city and on compensation payments to businesses that were damaged during the mass riots in early January at the meeting with Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dosayev on Feb. 23, reported Akorda.

It is expected that the city authorities will develop proposals for the renovation of the city’s utilities and houses to reduce the number of dilapidated properties.

Dosayev reported that compensation payments have been increased to 10 million tenge (US$22,848) and the processing time for applications has been halved – from a month to two weeks on the President’s instructions.

Some 755 out of 1,413 entrepreneurs have received reimbursement. Ninety percent of applications from small and medium-sized businesses will be considered until March 10.

The measures to stabilize food prices and initiatives to support socially vulnerable groups have been implemented.

The modernization of the healthcare system and measures to address the shortage of secondary schools are also priority tasks for the authorities.