Ministry of Foreign Affairs Launches Hotlines for Kazakh Citizens in Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyiv has launched a telephone hotline for Kazakh citizens in Ukraine in connection with the latest events in Ukraine, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hotline numbers are +38 (067) 347 04 08 (WhatsApp, Viber), +38 (044) 483 15 96, +38 (044) 489 18 58.

The embassy is located at 26 Yuriya Ilyenko Street.

The offices of honorary consuls of Kazakhstan are located in Kharkiv (the consular district covers Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions), Lviv (Volyn, Zakarpattia oblast (Transcarpathian region), Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Chernovetskyi and Lviv regions), Odessa (Nikolaev, Kherson and Odessa regions) and Dnipro (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The ministry also launched a hotline for Kazakh citizens: +7 (7172) 72-06-06, 72-05-00.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana announced that flights to Kyiv are canceled until March 7 as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civilian aircraft.

Passengers may also rebook or refund tickets free of charge for flights from Feb. 22 to March 7 until March 31.

The air company recommends passengers to check the airastana.com website for further updates.