Land Transit Through Kazakhstan Observes Positive Growth in 2021

NUR-SULTAN – The road cargo transportation sector fully recovered in Kazakhstan in 2021 after a decline a year earlier, reported the ATI.SU, the international road freight exchange in Russia and the CIS.

The costs for road cargo transportation through the country have not changed significantly while transportation to the country increased, especially in the direction of Russia – Kazakhstan.

In 2020, the number of intercity transits from Kazakhstan decreased by 30 percent compared to 2019 due to the pandemic-related restrictions. In 2021, demand has rebounded with a 41 percent increase.

Road cargo costs to Kazakhstan increased by 10 percent compared to 2020 and by 12 percent compared to 2019.

The Kazakh market observed an increase in demand for road cargo, shortage of truck drivers and, as a result, a sharp increase in costs during the pandemic as well as other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Ukraine.

According to the ATI.SU freight exchange, road cargo costs from Ukraine increased by 17 percent, from Belarus – by 34 percent and from Russia – by 20-25 percent. Road cargo across Russia from the Far East almost doubled due to the growth of Chinese imports.

The experts believe that the Kazakh market will face a shortage of truck drivers in 2022. Drivers, who previously worked in long-distance transport industry, now prefer to work in the intracity delivery services with the development of online retail. At the same time, Kazakhstan may avoid logistical crises like the ones facing the countries of Eastern Europe.