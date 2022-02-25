Video Questions Narratives of Tragic January Events in Kazakhstan (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – KeyNews, a Telegram channel devoted to covering “Everything that is most important about Kazakhstan”, released its version of the chronicle of the January events in the country and challenged certain interpretations of their nature.

In early January, some international media reported law enforcement officers had been ordered to shoot without warning at peaceful protesters. The authors of a video that makes rounds on Kazakhstan’s social media and that has so far been seen more than 47,000 times, argue this order from President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in early January at the height of the armest unrest was taken out of context and the circumstances in which it was said were not correctly reported.

Here’s a video for the viewing benefit of our readers who can make their own mind about what really happened during those dramatic days that shook the nation.