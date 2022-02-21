Kazakhstan Removes IDC Permit Requirement for Foreign Nationals Eligible for Visa-Free Regime 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has eased the rules on crossing state borders for foreign nationals, according to the Feb. 7 decision of the interdepartmental commission (IDC) on preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to the amendments, an IDC permit is not required for foreign citizens traveling by air from states with a visa-free regime, introduced unilaterally or under bilateral agreements, as well as citizens of states where regular air travel has resumed.

Kazakhstan has established a visa-free regime with 19 states based on bilateral agreements and a unilateral visa-free regime for citizens from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and 47 other countries, which were restored on Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the ministry, citizens of 73 countries have the right to visit Kazakhstan without issuing visas and obtaining permits from the IDC through the country’s international airports. But the amendments do not apply to foreign nationals entering the country by land.

All foreign nationals arriving in Kazakhstan must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19, valid for 72 hours, regardless of vaccination status.

Below is the list of countries whose nationals can visit Kazakhstan for 30 days without a visa (bilateral and unilateral agreements) and where Kazakhstan has resumed direct flights:

Countries and regions with a visa-free regime: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Vatican, Vietnam.

Countries where Kazakhstan has resumed direct flights: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.