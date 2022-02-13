Kazakhstan Ranks 16th in World’s Top 25 Countries For Digital Nomads List

NUR-SULTAN – For centuries, the Kazakh people had lived the life of nomads. As seasons changed they would pick up their portable homes (yurts) and move with all their livestock (horses, sheep, camels) to summer or winter pastures.

These days the nomadic lifestyle is becoming more popular around the world and Kazakhstan is taking a lead among the list of countries who provide favorable conditions for digital nomads, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company.

To date, there are more than 35 million digital nomads, who spend $787 billion annually on this lifestyle, according to research made public by the UK’s Daily Travel News. Digital nomads are people who can work from anywhere while they travel around the globe, even in camper vans with their families.

According to the survey conducted by the German company Paul Camper – the largest rent surveyor in Europe, Kazakhstan ranked 16th among world’s top 25 countries for digital nomads, overtaking such countries as Sweden, France and Israel in the rankings.

The ranking took into account factors such as wi-fi coverage, fuel prices, the cost of a healthy meal per day, the number of thefts of vehicles, the quality of roads and even the number of rainy days. Particularly high indicators for Kazakhstan in the rating are noted for the affordability of fuel and food prices.