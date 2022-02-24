Kazakhstan and Iran Discuss Ways to Strengthen Cooperation in Trade

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan and Iran reaffirmed their readiness to increase cooperation in trade. This was announced during the meeting of Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Mokhber Dezfouli in Tehran on Feb. 22, the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Sultanov said that cooperation with Iran is one of the country’s foreign policy priorities and Iran is one of the key trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the region.

It is expected that trade turnover will increase to $3 billion in the coming years. Trade turnover reached $440.1 million in 2021.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in banking, logistics, mining industry as well as the joint use of the sea and dry ports of the countries.

“Conjugation and balancing of the interests and capabilities of the two countries, including industrial cooperation, will contribute to the convergence of economics and the promotion of the economic interests of Kazakhstan and Iran,” noted Dezfouli.

To develop business contacts, Kazakhstan will resume regular flights between the two countries four times a week.

Sultanov informed Dezfouli on the outcome of the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission Feb. 21, where Sultanov and Iranian Agriculture Minister Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad agreed to hold the 18th meeting in Nur-Sultan in 2023.