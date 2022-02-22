Kazakh President Holds Emergency Meeting of Security Council

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the emergency meeting of the Security Council to address issues related to the further socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in connection with the situation over Ukraine on Feb. 22, reported Akorda Press.

Tokayev set before his cabinet the task of adopting an anti-crisis plan to respond to the negative impact of the inevitable deterioration of the international situation as a result of the military-political and sanctions confrontation. This also includes measures to minimize potential economic and other risks for the country.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other heads of agencies attended the meeting.