Kazakh Ensemble FORTE TRIO Astounds German Audience With Beethoven’s Triple Concerto

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s chamber and instrumental ensemble FORTE TRIO (piano, violin, cello) performed at the sold-out concert in the Berliner Philharmoniker, one of the world’s most famous concert halls on Feb. 13, reports the Kazakhconcert state musical organization.

According to the philharmonic’s representatives, tickets were sold out in two days, so the 2,200-seat hall was completely filled. It was the first full house since the beginning of the pandemic.

The musicians performed Ludwig van Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C major, Op. 56 accompanied by Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, recognized internationally for its excellence.

“Our country is now perceived as a stage of political cataclysms by the international community due to January events. But with their talent, mastery, and artistry, FORTE TRIO demonstrated that Kazakhstan is a country with high spirit, developed culture, a solid school and rich musical traditions. Our artists made a splash at the glorified stage, impressing the audience so much that they were called to a bow five times,” said Kazakhconcert Deputy Director Laura Akhmetova in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

FORTE TRIO is a unique ensemble, its artistic director and piano player Timur Urmancheev created the first-ever music band with three instruments in the country. The musicians have been invited to showcase their performance throughout the world, including in Paris, Rome, Berlin, Moscow and Beijing.