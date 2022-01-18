Nursultan Nazarbayev: “We Must Support the New Program of Reforms Put Forward by President Tokayev”

NUR-SULTAN – The President has put forward a new program of reforms to improve the well-being of people. We must support this program, said Nursultan Nazarbayev in a video addrees on Jan.18

Dear people of Kazakhstan!

The events of early January shocked the entire nation. The purpose of these organized riots and the attacks on Kazakhstan was to destroy the integrity of the country and the foundations of the state.

These events once again demonstrate that independence should be guarded like the apple of the eye, like a fragile vase requiring especially careful handling.

This tragedy has taught us all a lesson. It is important to find out who organized these violent riots and murders. The investigation will provide the answer to this question.

I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

In response to numerous requests to me, and in connection with publications in the media, I inform you that in 2019, I handed over the powers of the President to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and since then I have been a pensioner, and I am currently on well-deserved retirement in the capital of Kazakhstan and have not gone anywhere.

President Tokayev has all the power. He is the chairman of the Security Council. Soon he will be elected Chairman of the Nur Otan party. Therefore, there is no conflict or confrontation among the elite. The rumors on this subject are completely groundless.

Everyone knows that I have been working tirelessly for our nation for 30 years.

We have strengthened its borders.

We have carried out progressive reforms.

We have built an independent Kazakhstan, we have achieved great results in the socio-economic development, we have become leaders in many spheres, not only in Central Asia, but also in the CIS region.

Kazakhstan has become a recognizable and well-respected state in the global community. This is the result of the togetherness and unity of all people of Kazakhstan.

Stability and peace in the country have always been my goal. We all need to cherish these timeless values. We will undoubtedly overcome the crisis and become even stronger.

The President has put forward a new program of reforms to improve the well-being of people. We must support this program.

I wish you, my fellow citizens, good health and well-being.

Thank you for supporting my course of reforms and modernization when I was the head of state.