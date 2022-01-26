Kazakh Government Implements Plan to Help Businesses and People Recover After January Events

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh government has implemented a package of measures for socio-economic development on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.



A moratorium on tariffs and prices for utilities (heat supply, water supply, sanitation, electricity, gas supply) was introduced for 180 days from Jan. 5.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to improve the material and technical equipment of the departments of the internal affairs bodies. Police cars and buses were delivered to the regions where cars were destroyed during the clashes.

People and companies affected by the riots received a deferral for repayment of bank loans.

The state revenue authorities suspended tax and customs audits and notices on camera control.

The government will also allocate damage compensation for small and medium sized businesses at the expense of the government’s reserve.

The country established the Qazaqstan Halqyna (to the people of Kazakhstan) foundation to support the socially vulnerable population. Business leaders have transferred more than 20 billion tenge (US$46 million) to the fund.

Some groups of people will receive payments to cover renting of secondary housing.

A round-the-clock direct line (1414) was created to provide information about the injured and missing people during the riots.

The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs continues to analyze applications at the InfoKazakhstan.kz website, which serves as a single electronic platform for applications from business entities for damage compensation. As of Jan. 25, 470 applications were submitted.

The work of utilities, public transport and social infrastructure facilities has been stabilized statewide.

The government has postponed gas trading on the electronic trading platform until Jan. 1, 2023. The Ministry of Energy has introduced a mechanism for trading liquefied petroleum gas on an electronic platform to ensure transparency and prevent price increases.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, 351 properties were destroyed during the unrest in the country. It includes 45 administrative buildings and 306 commercial facilities in Almaty, Shymkent, the Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

The preliminary assessments of damage to businesses is up to 98.1 billion tenge (US$225 million) and Almaty accounts for 97 percent.

President Tokayev said that systemic industrialization, promotion of SMEs, and development of the service sector are national priority at the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower house of Parliament, on Jan. 11. “The well-being of people and their social status are vital and should be key for the government,” he said.