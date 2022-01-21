Kazakh Air Travel Stabilizes After Suspensions, Delays Following Terror Attacks

NUR-SULTAN – Air travel within the country and abroad was suspended until Jan. 19 due to the fuel price protests and following the attacks of terrorist forces that began on Jan. 3 and spread across the country. As local airports have started to operate more domestic and international flights, civilians are coming back to Kazakhstan from overseas.

Almaty International airport has completed restoration works after the mass riots

The Almaty International airport started to operate in a stable mode on Jan. 19 due to the termination of the state of emergency with a curfew, reports the airport’s press service. It resumed some domestic and international flights on Jan. 13.

The violent unrest that swept across the country from Jan. 3 included the seizure of Almaty airport on Jan. 5, which was freed in a short time as a result of the counter-terrorist operation.

Air Astana resumes flights to foreign countries

Kazakhstan’s national air carrier Air Astana completely resumes air travel to 15 domestic and 30 international destinations as the situation stabilized in all regions, reports the press service of the company.

Along with Air Astana, SCAT and Qazaq Air airlines operate international flights.

Germany’s Lufthansa is temporarily suspending flights to/from Kazakhstan while Turkish Airlines has resumed flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Stranded Kazakh tourists return home

According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, 34,198 Kazakh tourists and visitors to foreign countries have returned home from Jan. 5 to Jan. 18. They got stuck abroad because of the suspension of flights.

During this time, tour operators supported by Kazakh embassies abroad provided accommodation for tourists in foreign hotels at their own expense.