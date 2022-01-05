Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: “We Will Come Out of This Crisis Even Stronger”

Read the full text of the Kazakh President’s address to the nation on Jan.5

As president, I am obliged to protect the safety and well-being of our citizens, to ensure the unity of Kazakhstan.

The measures I have taken are aimed at safeguarding the well-being of our multicultural country.

But these measures are not yet sufficient. It is impossible not to notice the high level of organization on display among the hooligans. This is evidence of a well-prepared plan by a group of conspirators who are financially motivated. Yes, “conspirators”.

Therefore, as the head of state and from this day forward, the chairman of the Security Council, I intend to take tough measures. This is a question of the safety of our citizens, who have appealed to me to protect their lives and the lives of their families. This is a question of the security of our state. I am sure that the people will support me.

Whatever happens, I will remain in the capital. It is my constitutional duty to be together with the people. Together we will step over this black day in the history of Kazakhstan. We will come out of this crisis even stronger.

Soon I will come up with new proposals for the political transformation of Kazakhstan. My position on political reforms remains consistent and unchanged.