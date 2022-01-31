l  r

Almaty Entrepreneurs Receive Compensation for Damage Resulting from Violent Unrest in January

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Nation on 31 January 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Seventeen entrepreneurs from Almaty city have already received compensation totaling 33 million tenge (US$76,000) for damage to their businesses during violent attacks in early January, reports the prime minister’s press service.

Damaged business sectors include trade, food service, financial industry and media. Photo credit: Pavel Mikheyev

It is the first stage of the damage compensation process.

As of Jan. 31, more than 2,000 people from the Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West and East Kazakhstan regions with Almaty and Shymkent cities submitted applications on InfoKazakhstan.kz electronic platform to receive compensations.

The system implies the examination of the application in a simplified way or based on forensic analysis. 

To date, 33 experts have conducted investigations in Almaty while an additional staff consisting of 68 forensic experts is ready to assist them.

Nearly 1,863 business companies across the country suffered damage. 

According to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs’ (NCE) press service, as of Jan. 13, total losses were estimated at 93,7 billion tenge (US$215 million).

 

