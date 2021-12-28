New Industrial Projects and Investments to Contribute to Almaty City’s Economic Growth

NUR-SULTAN – Seven projects have been launched at the Almaty Industrial Zone, reported head of the industrial zone Adil Amralin at the Dec. 27 press conference.

The projects, worth more than 48 billion tenge (US$110 million), will create 749 workplaces.

In February, a plant for the production of copper and aluminum wire rod worth more than 11.3 billion tenge (US$26 million) was opened. “This created 80 jobs, and the plant’s production capacity is more than 25,000 tons of products annually. The Eurasian Energy facility includes several industries. In 2018, the investment company launched a plant for the production of cable and wire products with a production capacity of more than 100,000 kilometers of cable per year,” said Amralin.

The list of projects also includes two plants for the production of autoclaved aerated concrete. The companies supply large social and commercial housing developers with building materials.

Recently, the opening of a plant for the production of welded steel pipes took place in Almaty. The pipes are made for the transportation of oil, gas, water, oil products and can be used in the mining, construction, chemical industries, and energy. The design capacity is 100,000 tons of pipes per year. Some 304 jobs were created.

It is expected that a plant for the production of medical diagnostic test systems will be launched by the end of the year. The company produces rapid tests for infectious and oncological diseases, and develops the first domestic, serial industrial production of culture media.

Despite the pandemic, the economic recovery remains on track. Since the beginning of the year, the economy increased by 5.5 percent and amounted to 5.8 trillion tenge (US$13 billion), said Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev on Dec. 9.

Almaty also remains attractive for investors. Over the year, more than 30 investment projects worth 279.6 billion tenge (US$644 million) were implemented in the city, according to Kazinform.

The major investment projects include the opening of the Zhetysu hotel with the international brands Ibis and Novotel, and the construction of a new terminal of the International Airport in Almaty.

This year, the campus of the DeMontfort Kazakhstan University was launched in the Bostandyk region. A university campus in the Medeu region is planned. The High-Tech Academy private school, the Helmer medical rehabilitation centre, and the Tomotherapy centre were opened recently as well.