“Maryam” Wins Honorary Mention Award at Cannes Short Film Festival 2021

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh film “Maryam” directed by young director Marzhan Bekmaganbetova has received an Honorary Mention award at the Cannes Short Film Festival 2021, according to inform.kz.

Founded in 2014, the Cannes Short Film Festival annually brings together filmmakers from around the globe to let them showcase their cinematic excellence and exciting innovations in the field of moviemaking.

Being a feature directorial debut, the movie tells the story of a young girl Maryam, who returns to her village from prison. Her grandparents and five-year-old daughter are waiting for her, but she is not sure whether she will be able to accept her child. Once her little daughter Zere disappears, Maryam is faced with a difficult choice.

“I started to promote the film at the festivals in the autumn. And today I’ve received the letter confirming my film got this award. The Cannes Short Film Festival is a unique festival, founded by renowned artists and directors, as the way to present young talents to the whole world,” says Bekmaganbetova in the interview.

According to the director, Zhanylgan Kuzenova and Tarih Kuzenov, being her relatives, played the role of grandparents even though they do not have acting experience.

Before this award, “Maryam” received The Lift Off Sessions award in the official selection of the festival.

Another movie “Qyzyl Anar” (Red pomegranate) directed by Bekmaganbetova with Sharipa Urazbayeva premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival and entered its program section with a “New Currents” nomination.