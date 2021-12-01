Kazakh President Visits Bern Historical Museum

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Swiss President Guy Parmelin paid a visit to the Bern Historical Museum to see the 19th century wall covering from Henri Moser’s oriental collection on Nov. 30 as part of Tokayev’s visit to Switzerland, reported Akorda.

The oriental collection is one of the unique oriental collections in the world that offers information about Central Asia, Persia and the Ottoman Empire.

Kazakh Sultan Baimukhamed Aishuakov presented the wall covering to Swiss diplomat and traveler Moser in the 19th century. Now the gift serves as a symbol of cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The oriental collection also features carpets, rare swords, curved daggers, horse supplies and other items.

Tokayev expressed hope that the wall covering will also be exhibited in Kazakhstan.

Moser (1844–1923) took part in the expeditions to Central Asia and wrote travel journals about the economics and culture of the Islamic world. According to Professor Thomas Dittelbach, who studied his works, Moser was known as “savant explorateur” who “acquired new pieces at Central-Asian bazaars and at auctions at London and Paris to add to his collection of objects which he had received mainly as gifts from local sovereigns during his journeys.” Later, Moser presented the art works to the public in a series of exhibitions in Switzerland, Germany and France.