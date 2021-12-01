Empowering Young Girls: A Book About the Outstanding Women of the EU and Kazakhstan Presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – “A Power of Inspiration” is a book about 28 outstanding women in the European Union and Kazakhstan that has been presented as a part of the cultural and educational project “Aisholpan” on Nov. 30 at the Sal-Seri gallery in Nur-Sultan.

The book includes the success stories of women racers, pilots, Nobel Prize winners, women ministers and diplomats, doctors, lawyers and other women, whose names are included in world history. In its turn, Kazakhstan is represented by legendary composer and kuishi (performer of kuis, traditional Kazakh compositions) Dina Nurpeisova, whose 160th anniversary the country celebrates this year.

Some 150 girls from 11 to 16 gained new knowledge and skills in various fields, got inspiration from outstanding figures and the successful women of Europe and Kazakhstan at the educational excursions to the capital’s interesting sites and benefited from master classes given by prominent scientists and public figures as part of the Aisholpan project.

“Our project was a monthly marathon with a different agenda for every week, which lasted the whole November. Every day, we worked with girls from all country regions, including big cities and villages, in closed group messengers. Mentors, who are competent in different fields, shared their experience with project participants in online format while girls, who live in Nur-Sultan city, had the opportunity to attend meetings with ambassadors of European countries, museums and media centres,” said project’s initiator and organizer Mahabbat Esen at the book presentation.

In his welcoming speech, Kestutius Jankauskas, who serves as Ambassador of EU to Kazakhstan, noted the need to eradicate the problem of gender inequality and reminded the girls that their dreams can change the world.

“Gender equality is one of the core values of the European Union. By supporting the Aisholpan project, we want to contribute to the empowerment of girls and develop their leadership skills. Women and girls make up half of the world’ population, which is equivalent to half of the potential of humanity. The future of our planet is in their hands. We believe that the dreams of these girls will make the world a happier place,” he said.

As Esen said, they plan to keep mentoring girls and gather all of them at the Congress once the pandemic has run its course.

“They’re agents of change in their environment. If one girl changes, the whole class will change, and she will lead the society,” she added.

Also, an art panel “The Power of Unity and Diversity” consisting of 28 female images, which are combined into one single composition, was showcased to event guests. An art object, made using a threading technique by Kazakh artist Balzhan Baltasheva, symbolizes the diversity of women from the Member States of EU and Kazakhstan.

Overall, the presentation included young girls’ musical performances, performance of the project participant and a kui performance by Kazakh kuishi Aitolkyn Toktagan.