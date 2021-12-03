EdCrunch Glocal Conference To Gather 400 WorldWide Speakers to Discuss Innovative Technologies in Education in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN – More than 400 speakers from 25 countries will perform during the expert sessions, panel discussions and master-classes at EdCrunch Glocal, one of the world’s largest conferences on new technologies in education, in Almaty city on Dec. 7-8.

Since 2014, the conference gathers worldwide experts – teachers, politicians, researchers and designers – to let them share their advanced experience in pedagogical design and discuss the future of education, new technologies’ impact, and scientific progress in education.

Speakers from local online studios in Moscow, Tel Aviv and Singapore will also join the event to deliver their speeches.

EdCrunch Glocal’s agenda titled “Learning experience design”, includes five sections: early childhood, school education, higher education, corporate training and EdTech.

“The goal of EdCrunch is to help everyone in their self-realization through effective learning. EdCrunch issues are so important that the best ideas should not be allowed to remain in the lecture hall, class or on the bookshelf. They need to be found and supported, shared and discussed, accepted and improved. Investors and founders, politicians and philanthropists, teachers, students and anyone interested in learning new educational experience should be at EdCrunch Glocal,” says Nurlan Kiyasov, Program Director of EdCrunch.

Among participants there will be Esther Wojcicki from the US, the founder of the Palo Alto High School Media Arts Program, who authored the bestseller “How to Raise Successful People”. Known as the “Godmother of Silicon Valley,” she will explain how to teach children to achieve their goals.

Another speaker is Dr. Wendy Suzuki, who serves as professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University and who authored the book “Good Anxiety”. A world-renowned neuroscientist will discuss how to harness the strengths of negative emotions, explain how to turn anxiety into productive emotions, and talk about nutrition and physical activity, social networks and technology, and the impact of all mentioned above things on brain function.

The list of participants also includes a globally recognized expert in education and currently a Senior Research Fellow at the Learning Policy Institute – Tony Wagner and a pioneer in the field of learning experience design (LXD) – Niels Floor from Netherlands, who owns Shapers, an international LX design and training agency located in Utrecht among others.

Last year, there were more than 14,000 participants both offline and online.