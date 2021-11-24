World Famous Kazakh Soprano Mudryak and Bulgarian Baritone Stoyanov to Perform at Astana Opera House

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Opera House will present “For You, My Kazakhstan” concert featuring Kazakh soprano Maria Mudryak and Bulgarian baritone Vladimir Stoyanov on Nov. 27, reported the theater’s press service.

Italian conductor Alvise Casellati will also take part in the concert.

Mudryak will perform the arias from the operas by Giuseppe Verdi, Charles Gounod and Latif Khamidi. Stoyanov will sing Verdi’s works from the operas “La Traviata,” “Macbeth” and “Rigoletto.”

The event is held to mark the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan and the Day of the First President.

“I would like to congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev and our people on the Day of the First President and the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. I was born in the year when the country gained its independence and today I can say that our wealth is the friendship of peoples, peaceful sky and great opportunities provided to young people to realize all their talents and aspirations,” said Mudryak.

Mudryak graduated from the Scuola Musicale di Milano. Then she received a Master’s degree at the Conservatorio di Musica “Giuseppe Verdi” di Milano. She became a laureate of several international competitions over the years, including Placido Domingo’s Operalia (2017).

Mudryak’s repertoire includes the leading roles in most-performed operas. Recently, she performed Verdi’s “La Traviata” accompanied by conductor Daniel Oren. This year, she plans to perform Verdi’s “Rigoletto” at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège in Belgium, Puccini’s “La Boheme” in Spain and “La Traviata” in Australia.

In the 2018-2019 season, she debuted at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Musikverein Graz in Austria, the Royal Opera House of Muscat, the Bolshoi Theatre of Moscow, the Opéra Grand in Avignon, the Teatro San Carlo of Naples and the Melbourne Arts Centre.

Stoyanov is one of the leading baritones in the opera world. He is famous for the Belcanto repertoire with attention to Verdi’s works.

He studied at The Academy of Music of Sofia, and later at the Academy Boris Christoff in Rome.

The New York Times recognized his “warm, attractive voice” and the Opera News his “gorgeous legato sound and remarkable breath control.” He has performed at the Opéra de Paris, Wiener Staatsoper, Teatro alla Scala, Metropolitan New York, Baden Baden Festival, and other venues.