Uzbek Animated Movie “The House On Wheels” Wins Best Animated Film Awards at ÁMEN International Film Festival (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – “The House On Wheels” a short animation film, directed by Azizbek Mukhamedov from Uzbekistan, was named best animation film at the ÁMEN International Animation Film Festival that took place on Oct. 29-30 in Turkistan, reports the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

The festival is named after Kazakh director-animator Amen Kaidarov, who contributed to developing the country’s animation industry.

The festival organizers received 57 applications, and 49 passed the selection. Animators from Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tatarstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan presented their works in two categories: animation film and student’s work.

Mukhamedov’s “The House on the Wheels” tells a story of a man whose life changes dramatically when he follows the advice of people with bad intentions.

The winner also presented “Volshebnyi tanbur” (A Magic Tanbur) movie, which won in “Best Production Designer” nomination.

“It is an honour to receive this prestigious award. I am encouraged that our works were highly appreciated. I am sure that our viewers and the creative group involved in the film production will be particularly pleased to receive this prize,” said Mukhamedov.

The jury of the competition consisted of prominent figures in the domestic and foreign animation industry, including Russian animator Alexander Dorogov, who founded the Animation Institute and has participated in more than 40 projects such as “Nu, Pogodi” (Well, Just You Wait from Russian), “Mulan”, “The Lion King” and “Fixiki,” produced by Soyuzmultfilm, a Russian animation studio, and Disney.

The festival took place in the spiritual capital of Turkic world, which fosters the spirit of the Turkic people’s consolidation with Kazakh animation representatives and prominent animation directors from Turkic-speaking countries proposing to create a single organization of Turkic animators by its end.

Aday Abilda, who serves as general producer of the National Film Support Centre, said this proposal was appropriate, stating they have been discussing the establishment of such a center for several years. He noted that this platform should bring together experts and animation production companies of Turkic countries.