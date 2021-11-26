The 4th Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable To Unveil Blueprint For Global Economic Transformation

NUR-SULTAN – Government officials, foreign business people, investors and experts will gather to discuss global economic transformation at the fourth Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable to be held Dec. 7 in an online format, Kazakh Invest national company announced on Wednesday.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin will chair the plenary session focusing on investments in Kazakhstan over 30 years of its independence, the achievements of Kazakhstan in attracting investments, latest developments in the country’s business environment, and the experience of major domestic and foreign investors operating in the country.

The major panel session that will discuss global economic transformation as well as challenges and development prospects in the post-pandemic period will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and will highlight the current trends in the global economy as well as the potential for investment in fast-growing new sectors.

The agenda also includes the signing of documents and G2B/B2B meetings.

This year, the forum will also be attended by Penny Naas, President of International Public Affairs and Sustainability at UPS, James Zhan, Director of Investment and Enterprise Division at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Julie Monaco, Managing Director, Global Head Public Sector Coverage and and Investment Banking at Citigroup, Stephen G. Kaniewski, Valmont Industries CEO, and Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President for International Development at U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Held since 2017, the event has become a platform for open dialogue between the government and foreign investors and considered a key investment event in the country.