Kazakhstan Resumes Air Travel with India, Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will resume air travel with India from Nov. 15, in accordance with the decision of Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, reports the Civil Aviation Committee.

From Nov. 15, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will start operating the flights on the route Almaty – Delhi – Almaty with a frequency of three flights a week.

The airline will also resume flights to Baku from Almaty from Nov. 7. The flights will be operated on the Embraer 190-E2.

As the world is slowly but steadily opening up, more international routes are becoming available for Kazakh citizens.

Qatar Airways will launch scheduled passenger services to Almaty starting from Nov. 19. The new service will be operated twice per week – on Mondays and Fridays – on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

From December, Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier Fly Arystan, a subsidiary of Air Astana, will launch flights on the routes Aktau – Dubai, and Shymkent – Sharjah in addition to its Almaty-Sharjah-Almaty route that has been in operation since June.

Russian Nordwind Airlines will launch flights from Kaliningrad to Almaty and Kaliningrad to Nur-Sultan from Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, respectively. Flights on these routes are scheduled once a week on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Anton Mattis, Commercial Director at Nordwind Airlines, said there was high demand for these flights.

“Historically, the demand for flights between cities in Kazakhstan and Russian Kaliningrad is high, as there is a large Kazakh diaspora living in the region. Besides, there is a demand for flights for business and tourist purposes. We are sure that new transport possibilities will promote business development in Russian regions as well as help Russians from different Russian regions to discover Central Asia. Universities, students, and professors will have additional resources to develop educational exchanges, and tourists will have new routes,” he said.