Kazakh Nationals to Get Passports in South Korea, Uzbekistan and Japan Within 30 Days

NUR-SULTAN – The time for issuing passports for Kazakh nationals residing in Korea, Uzbekistan and Japan has been reduced from 80 days to 30 days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

“This pilot project is launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to optimize the process of documents submission and transmission for the passport issuing to Kazakh citizens, staying abroad,” reads the release.

Public authorities continue the work on expanding the list of countries, where Kazakh people will receive their passports for a shorter time-frame.

Previously, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the period for issuing passports has been shortened from 80 days to 30 days for Kazakh nationals residing in Germany, Russia and the US.