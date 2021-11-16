Kazakh Actor Wins Best Actor Award at Asian World Film Festival 2021 in LA

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh actor Tolepbergen Baissakalov won the Best Actor award for his role in the “Fire” movie directed by Aizhan Kassymbek at the Asian World Film Festival 2021 (AWFF), reported film’s producer Diana Ashimova on her Instagram.

This year, 30 films from more than 20 countries were presented at the festival.

The AWFF, which is being held for the seventh time, brings the best of the broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw recognition to the region’s filmmakers and strengthen ties between Asian and Hollywood film industries.

The social drama with elements of comedy tells the story about an ordinary middle-aged man, who tries to build his life in a megapolis and does his best to feed his family. It seems to him problems will never end as he lives in endless debts. He finds out his teenage daughter is pregnant and tries to find the father only to get involved in an absurd adventure, which helps him to understand the most important things in life.

The movie recently premiered at the 26th International Film Festival in Busan.

Last week, Baissakalov was awarded Best Actor at the sixth Russian-British Sochi International Film Festival and Film Awards IRIDA.