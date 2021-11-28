Innovative Method For Biomedical Waste Management Developed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Scientists of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University have developed an innovative method of biomedical waste (such as medical masks, gloves, shoe covers etc.) management, which has no analogue in the world, reports Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science press service.

Plasma waste treatment technology and plasma chemical reactor, designed by domestic researchers, are unique as they enable the complete thermal decontamination of biomedical waste and result in increased efficiency of processing and reduced energy consumption.

Compared to the traditional plasma recycling method, biomedical waste can be recycled without sorting.

“It differs from existing technologies as we use a high-temperature plasma flame that decomposes any organic or inorganic compounds. Also, decomposition of complex plasma compounds will be effective without oxygen. Compared to medical waste incineration methods, plasma recycling has several significant advantages,” said Alexander Ustimenko, Head of Scientific Research Institute of experimental and theoretical physics Department.

He continued, “It reduces the volume of the reactor six to eight times with its high productivity, and reduces the area needed for manufacturing facilities and decreases exhaust fumes.”

Waste processing occurs in a plasma chemical reactor at a temperature up to 2000 K, which improves mineral residue’s melting and eliminates the formation of toxic components.

Due to COVID, the quantity of biomedical waste in Kazakhstan and around the world is steadily increasing, therefore the need to develop methods of recycling medical masks, gloves, shoe covers, disposable protective coverall and other medical supplies is more relevant than ever.