FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2021 Set to Kick Off in Nur-Sultan This December

NUR-SULTAN – A prestigious world chess championship, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2021 is set to kick off on Dec. 25-31 in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, reports the Kazakh chess federation press service.

The FIDE Open World Rapid and Blitz Championship 2021 and the FIDE Women’s World Rapid and Blitz Championship 2021 are elite events organized by FIDE (International Chess Federation) to determine the best chess players in the world with fast time controls.

This competition is one of the most anticipated events in the chess calendar.

Over 200 chess players from 52 countries, including world champions, vice champions and FIDE’s highest ranking chess players, will gather to compete for a $1 million prize fund.

Only champions in men’s and women’s sections representing their national federation and chess players who meet the requirements of championship are eligible to participate in the competition.

The Kazakhstan Chess Federation has the exclusive right to invite up to 30 additional Kazakh players.