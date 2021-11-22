Center for Promotion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Opens in Turkistan

NUR-SULTAN – The Center for the Development of Women’s Entrepreneurship was opened on Nov. 17 in Turkistan, the Ministry of National Economy press service reported.

The center’s opening was held in conjunction with International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, which is celebrated on Nov. 19. It has become the first among 17 other planned centers, which will be established in all regional centers and cities.

The centers will provide a platform for non-financial support to female entrepreneurs, where they will be able to obtain a range of services for launching start-ups and further expansion and development of existing businesses. They will also have an opportunity to participate in training programs and networking events.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic policy Lazzat Ramazanova said that the center is a major initiative to help women realize their potential.

“Evidence shows women are capable to turn even their hobbies into a source of income and to start earning and contributing to the family budget. However, often many of them lack the basic knowledge, motivation and support to start their own business. The Women’s Support Centers in the regions are intended to provide a single platform of expertise and practical assistance,” she said during the opening ceremony.

“Any woman, including those from villages, who wants to learn how to earn money, will know that she will not only be given instructions there, but will also be given practical help,” she added.

The centers will promote the development of women’s entrepreneurship and stimulate their economic activity through training, cooperation and the instruction in necessary skills. They will also provide soft loans and grants as a part of business support programs, ensure women’s employment and develop markets for goods and services produced by women and their organizations.

“Support for the development of women’s entrepreneurship would contribute to the empowerment of women, the reduction of inequality and more sustainable economic growth, drawing on the potential of the entire population, thus contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Vitalie Vremis.

As of Jan. 1, the share of companies headed by women in Kazakhstan is only 42.2 percent, according to the Kazakh Bureau of National statistics.

This year, centers will be opened in the Almaty and Mangystau region. Other centers are scheduled to open in 2022.