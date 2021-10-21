New Polymetallic Enrichment Plant Launched in Karaganda Region, Boosts Regional Industrial Development

NUR-SULTAN – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched a new polymetallic enrichment plant at the Zhairemsky mining and processing plant in the Karaganda Region as part of his working visit to the region, reports the Akorda press service.

Nearly 2,500 people were involved in the construction of the plant. For Zhairem, the launch of the project means major development prospects.

While employing 400 people, the mining and processing complex is expected to become a major producer of zinc and lead concentrates in Kazakhstan.

Karaganda Region Akim (Governor) Zhenis Kassymbek told Tokayev about the importance of this project for the region.

The new plant will contribute to increasing the production volume 2.5 times to five million tons, boosting exports of processed products. Tax revenues will increase by 1.5 billion tenge (US$3.5 million), he said.

Overall, the region now has 50 large investment projects worth over two trillion tenge (US$4.6 billion) at the stage of implementation. This year’s plan is to launch 14 projects and the volume of investments into the infrastructure of the region’s industrial facilities will total 230 billion tenge (US$539.6 million)

The governor said the plant, which was built three years, was commissioned on time despite the outbreak of the pandemic.

Alexander Khmelev, General Director of Kazzink, the country’s national mining company operating the Zhairem complex, said that the launch of the plant is a milestone not only in the development of Zhairem but also in the entire Karaganda Region. Five million tons of ore are expected to be processed annually which ensures a stable load of the enterprise for at least 15 years.

The Karaganda Region is a major industrial center of the country with industry accounting for 48.4 percent of the gross regional product. More than 200 enterprises and industries of the mining, manufacturing, power supply, and water supply sector operate in the region. ArcelorMittal Temirtau and Kazakhmys are among the major industrial companies working in the region.