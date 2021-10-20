Latest Travel Update: Kazakhstan to Launch Direct Flights with Lithuania – and More

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan and Lithuania are expected to launch direct flights between the two countries in the first quarter of 2022, reports the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

On Oct. 13, the Lithuanian civil aviation authorities and Kazakhstan’s civil aviation committee met to discuss the opening of regular flights on the Nur-Sultan-Vilnius and Almaty-Vilnius routes. Hungarian-based Wizz Air will operate the flights.

The launch, however, will depend on the epidemiological situation in both countries.

In the meantime, Kazakhstan increased the number of flights to Russia. Kazakhstan’s interdepartmental commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection allowed the opening of flights on the Nur-Sultan – Kaliningrad (on Saturdays), and the Almaty – Kaliningrad (on Thursdays) route with one flight per week in each direction.

The flights will be operated by the Russian NordWind Airlines on Boeing-737 starting from Nov. 4.

Qatar Airways also announced the launch of direct flights between Almaty and Doha starting from Nov. 19. The flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays on Airbus A320 aircraft,

“We are proud to bring our award-winning services to Kazakhstan, adding this unique destination to our growing network. This new service reinforces the warm relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and reaffirms our commitment to further developing trade and tourism between our two great countries,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resumed flights to the Maldives, a popular tourist destination among locals, on Oct. 9.

“The airline is pleased to renew the popular resort destination to the Maldives. Passengers will be able to experience the comfort of traveling to this paradise, starting from the flight on comfortable Airbus A321LR and Boeing 767 airliners. Tickets are available on the airline’s website, in its own sales offices and IATA-accredited agencies,” said Air Astana Sales Director Islam Sekerbekov.

Air Astana launched flights to the Maldives on Dec. 5, 2020, and operated flights until May 24, 2021, when they were closed due to government restrictions.

Though people around the world had high hopes for vaccines to make traveling possible again, countries are reopening at a slower pace than expected. Much of Europe, for example, remains closed to Kazakh citizens, except for people traveling there for essential purposes, such as study or work.