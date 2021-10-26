Kazakhstan’s Two Big Cities Exit Red Zone As Epidemiological Situation Stabilizes 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan and the largest city Almaty exited the high-risk red zone, as the overall epidemiological situation in the country shows signs of improvement. Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoy spoke about the different scenarios of the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during a government meeting on Tuesday.

There are eight regions in the green zone – Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty regions, and the city of Shymkent. Five regions are in the yellow zone – East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions, the cities of Almaty, and Nur-Sultan, and four regions – Akmola, Kostanai, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions – remain in the red zone.

The ministry has updated the forecast of the epidemiological situation for the next 3 months.

Under the pessimistic scenario, the average daily number of reported cases in November will be up to 1,800 cases, and in December – up to 2,350 cases.

Under the realistic scenario, infections will reach 1,650 in November, and 1,600 in December, while based on the optimistic scenario, there will be up to 1,500 cases in November and up to 1,100 cases per day in December.

As of Oct. 26, more than 8.2 million people have received the first dose and more than 7.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

During the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told the government to ensure vaccination speeds up in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanai, and Akmola regions and Nur-Sultan.

In the capital, more than 400,000 people have been fully immunized against the virus, which accounts for nearly 67 percent of the eligible population, said Deputy Akim (Mayor) of Nur-Sultan Askhat Oralov. “In the capital, 647,000 people are eligible for vaccination,” he said.

City residents can get a jab in 36 medical organizations and five shopping centers in the capital.