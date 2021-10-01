Kazakhstan Takes Two Spots in The Ring’s List of World’s Top Ten Best Boxers

NUR-SULTAN – The Ring came out on Sept. 30 with an updated and current version of the ratings of boxers in all weight categories. The Ring is a magazine of repute in the boxing world and the new rating includes Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

There have been no major upsets or changes: Golovkin takes first place, followed by Americans Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade in the top three. Alimkhanuly comes in seventh place while the Ring’s champion belt in this division remains vacant.

The full average weight rating from top to bottom goes like this: 1. Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan) 2. Jermall Charlo (USA) 3. Demetrius Andrade (USA) 4. Sergey Derevyanchenko (Ukraine) 5. Ryota Murata (Japan) 6. Jaime Mungia ( Mexico) 7. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan) 8. Chris Eubank Jr. (Great Britain) 9. Liam Williams (Great Britain) 10. Felix Cash (Great Britain).

Golovkin has also recently officially entered the updated ratings as one of the best boxers in the world.