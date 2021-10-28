Kazakhstan Jumps 6 Points in New Global Sustainable Development Goals Rating

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan jumped six spots reaching 59th place in a new global ranking of countries that assessed their progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2021, reports ranking.kz. Kazakhstan surpassed Brazil, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore and Uzbekistan who numbered among the total 193 ranks.

The UN Member States, including Kazakhstan, committed themselves to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 in 2015. SDGs are aimed at ending poverty, tackling inequality and injustice, protecting the planet and ensuring peace, among other goals.

Kazakhstan has started its work on SDGs implementation by adopting global SDGs indicators, and today the monitoring system includes 280 indicators – 205 of which are global and 75 of which are national.

Achieving SDGs requires the concerted effort of both public authorities and the quasi-public sector.

Among the enterprises of the quasi-public sector, Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Baiterek National Managing Holding also participate in SDG implementation.

As early as 2019, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK), a subsidiary of Baiterek National Holding, approved a sustainable development policy.

Overall, the bank contributes to the implementation of at least 12 of the 17 SDGs, including Goal 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), Goal 12 (responsible consumption and production) and Goal 10 (reducing inequalities).

According to the SDG Indeх’ Global Sustainable Development Report 2021, Kazakhstan is “maintaining achievement” in Goal 1 (no poverty), Goal 3 (good health and well-being) and Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) and “moderately improving” Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy), Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth), Goal 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), Goal 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and Goal 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions).