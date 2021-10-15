Kazakhstan Joins UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has been elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2022-2024 during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Oct. 14, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body of the UN composed of 47 states, which are responsible for the promotion of human rights promotion in the world. The council is mandated to discuss all human rights issues and situations requiring its attention. The members are elected from the five regional groups and serve for three years.

“The election of Kazakhstan to the main human rights body of the world organization means it is recognized as an active and responsible participant in fostering international standards in the field of human rights and freedoms protection,” reads the release.

The priorities of the country’s work within the council include promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, universal abolition of the death penalty, the fight against all forms of intolerance, freedom of religion and belief, inclusive education and ensuring and respect for human rights in the context of the COVID-19.

Earlier Kazakhstan was elected to the Human Rights Council for 2013-2015.

Along with Kazakhstan, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, Lithuania, Montenegro, Argentina, Honduras, Paraguay, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, the Gambia, Somalia, India, Malaysia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also joined the council.