Kazakh Citizens To Receive Passport in Germany, Russia and US in 30 Days

NUR-SULTAN – The period for issuing passports for Kazakh nationals residing in Germany, Russia and the US has been reduced from 80 days to 30 days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

“The launch of a pilot project to reduce the period of passport issuing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues. For today, 33 Kazakh citizens who have submitted applications through foreign institutions of Kazakhstan in Germany have received their passports following new standards for their applications processing,” reads the release.

Pilot project has been also successfully launched at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia and in Kazakh foreign institutions in the U.S.

The government continues the work on expanding the list of countries where the time for passport issuing will be shortened.