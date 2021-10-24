International Theatre Festival to Showcase Special Corona-19 Dance Performance in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – More than 20 performances will be presented by 11 creative teams as part of the TEATR ALL Nur-Sultan Theater Week international festival from Oct. 28 until Nov. 1. in the Kazakh capital, according to the city administration.

The festival agenda includes performances, master classes, exhibitions of modern and fine art and much more.

The famous Moscow Drama Theatre on Malaya Bronnaya and the legendary Sergey Obraztsov Puppet Theatre will take part in the festival as honorary guests.

The theatre on Malaya Bronnaya will present its play for the first time outside of Russia. “BatMan versus Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev” – a play directed by Sasha Denisova will be introduced to the audience on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. This entreprise performance (with actors from different theatres) will narrate the story of a typical Soviet citizen, who puts his mask and coat on to patrol the city on his old Zhiguli car on behalf of justice and human dignity.

Astana musical state theatre invites spectators to its COVID-19 dance performance on Oct. 31. It is a choreographic play that presents the inner state of a person during quarantine, the changes in his mind, the absurd actions and beliefs of the population, and the pain of losing loved ones and relatives. The characters’ stories are based on true events, which make them so touching.

On the final day of the festival, a new inclusive theater called Qanattylar will debut its musical and poetic performance named “Qanattylar”. The play, written by Kazakh poet Gulnara Salykbai and directed by Nurfat Vahitov, will plunge viewers into the torpid world of human values, and an exploration of the meaning of life and destiny.

Among the theaters taking part in the festival are the Nur-Sultan based Musical Theater of Young Spectators, Zhastar Theater, Naz State Dance Theater and the State Puppet Theater.

Visitors will be allowed to attend the events only through the Ashyq mobile application that displays a color-coded risk status for each visitor ranging from green and blue when movement is not restricted to yellow (after suspected contact with infected people) and red (after a positive PCR test). People should always follow the mask regime and keep a safe distance.