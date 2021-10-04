AFSA Launches World Investor Week in Kazakhstan to Promote Investment Intelligence

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) launched the fourth virtual World Investor Week in Kazakhstan on Oct.4 to provide lectures on the basic principles of investing, digital assets, and financial literacy at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). The online event, which this year, is aimed at promoting investment intelligence, will last through Oct. 8.

AFSA DirectorMukhtar Bubeyev spoke about the importance of promoting investment intelligence in his opening remarks.

“First of all, financial literacy remains a global concern. The 2020 OECD survey on adult financial literacy indicates that only 53 percent of adults were able to demonstrate minimum financial knowledge,” he said. “Second, during the pandemic, many new investors, especially young people, started trading online and social media is used by influencers giving unauthorized advice to retail investors that cannot understand the related risks.”

Local and international experts will be speaking during the week on a variety of topics ranging from crypto and venture markets to green and Islamic finance.

World Investor Week is an annual international event held under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The IOSCO is an international organization that unites the world’s securities regulators. IOSCO members regulate more than 95 percent of the world’s securities market in more than 115 jurisdictions.