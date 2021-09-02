US Remains Committed to Close Partnership with Kazakhstan, Says Joseph Biden

NUR-SULTAN – President Joseph Biden congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, reports the Akorda press service.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I want to extend my best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan as you mark three decades since the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on Aug. 29. The United States remains committed to its close partnership with Kazakhstan, including continued cooperation with your government to secure and remediate the former test site,” Biden wrote in his letter.

Joseph Biden highly commended the bilateral cooperation within the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program to eliminate the legacy of Soviet nuclear test infrastructure and Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation.

“The United States is proud to call your country a friend, and I look forward to working with you to bring the full potential of our partnership to fruition,” said Biden.