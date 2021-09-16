Thirty Second Berlin Eurasian Club Meeting in Nur-Sultan Focuses on New Technologies

NUR-SULTAN – Development of new technologies and know-how were at the focus of the 32nd meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club hosted in Nur-Sultan on Sept. 13, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The event, which was organized with the support of the Kazakh Ministry and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, gathered representatives of more than 60 German companies, including Linde, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn, Svevind, Becker Mining, and Redpath Deilmann.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that attracting investments into Kazakhstan’s economy is one of the government’s priorities, and briefed the participants of the country’s measures to improve the investment climate and provide new support tools for potential investors.

Despite the pandemic, German companies continued to invest in the Kazakh economy, said the minister, and according to the results of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, the volume of German investments amounted to more than US$320 million.

German companies commended the pace of development of digital technologies in Kazakhstan and expressed interest in joint projects, including the production of green hydrogen, construction of energy facilities, processing of agricultural waste, as well as projects in the mining and metallurgical sectors of the economy. German companies also had bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

The Berlin Eurasian Club was founded in 2012 at the initiative of Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and former Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Hans-Dietrich Genscher. It is designed to serve as an informal dialogue platform open to the participation of representatives of government officials, businesses, experts, and specialists from Germany and other European countries to discuss acute issues in various economic spheres.