Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Kazakhstan’s QazVac Vaccine Now Completed

NUR-SULTAN – Phase 3 trials of Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccine have been completed, said the head of the Kazakh Institute for Biosafety Research Kunsulu Zakarya at a Sept. 6 press briefing. 3,000 people participated in the phase 3 trials.

“Indeed, all clinical trials have been completed. On July 9, we collected the last samples. By the end of July, we conducted processing and statistical analysis of a huge layer of data,” said Zakarya, whose institute has been developing the vaccine since March 2020. The institute is located in the Zhambyl Region,

The report is currently pending approval by the National Centre for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices. Once it receives authorization from the expert review, the institute will begin preparations to submit an article to a peer-review medical journal.

The article will be published at the end of 2021 or the beginning of the next year. Zakarya said it will take time for the scientific journal to confirm the data used in a trial.

QazVac, which has been administered in the country since April, is an inactivated vaccine injected twice with a 21-day interval.

On Aug. 13, the results of phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of QazVac vaccine were published in Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine journal.

Phase 1 clinical trial was conducted between Sept. 23, 2020, and March 19, 2021, involving 44 volunteers, while the second trial took place from Oct. 18, 2020, to April 17, 2021, with 200 volunteers.