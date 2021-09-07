Kazakhstan Wins Full Set of Medals at 2021 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to award prizewinners of Paralympics-2020 in Tokyo with state awards, reports the Akorda press service. David Degtyarev is awarded Barys order 3rd class (Order of the Leopard), Zarina Baibatina, Anuar Sariyev and Temirzhan Daulet are awarded Parasat order (Order of Nobility) and Nurdaulet Zhumagali is awarded Kurmet order (Order of Honour).

After 12 days of competition across 22 sporting events Paralympic Games, athletes received 539 medal sets.

Kazakh athletes won five medals – the best result for the national team in the country’s history.

Before the start of the current Summer Paralympic Games, there were only two medals in Kazakhstan’s possession – one gold and one silver won in Rio in 2016. At the current Games, Kazakhstan’s team has a full medal set. Overall, it ranked 44th in the team event table after China, Russia and Great Britain.

In addition to state awards, Powerlifter David Degtyarev, who won the gold medal, will receive $250,000 from the state. Judo athletes – Anuar Sariyev, Temirzhan Daulet and Zarina Baibatina – who brought silver medals, will receive $150,000 each. And Nurdaulet Zhumagali, who took the bronze medal in swimming, will receive $75,000.

Raushan Koishybaeva finished fourth in powerlifting and will receive $30,000.

Powerlifters Rahmetzhan Hamaev and Alina Soloduhina, judo woman Zhanbota Amanzhol and taekwondoman Nurlan Dombaev, who finished fifth, will receive $10,000. Erzhan Salimgereev, Siyazbek Daliev and Dastan Mukashbekov, who finished sixth, will receive $5,000.

The total amount paid out to athletes following the results of the Paralympics is $860,000.