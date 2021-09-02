Kazakhstan to Resume Flights to UK in September

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume direct flights from Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan to London starting Sept. 18, adding the United Kingdom to the list of countries open for Kazakhstan’s citizens.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A321 aircraft on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Tickets are available for sale on the airline’s website.

According to the current COVID-18 travel regulations, passengers traveling to Kazakhstan are required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to entering the country, otherwise, they will be denied boarding.

Those, who received the full course of vaccination in Kazakhstan and have vaccination passports, do not need to present a negative PCR test.

The U.K. has three categories for countries – green, amber, and red – that determine travel restrictions. Kazakhstan is currently on the amber list.

This means that passengers traveling from Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom will have to take a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, complete a passenger locator form and take two PCR tests after arrival – on the second and eighth day.

It also includes self-isolating for 10 days if one does not have full vaccination. At the moment, the U.K. does not recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccination passports.

The U.K. becomes the 17th country on the list of countries open to Kazakhstan. Among them are also Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Tajikistan, South Korea, Egypt, the Netherlands, Montenegro, Poland and Armenia.