Kazakhstan to Host WTA 250 Tennis Tournament For First Time.

By Saniya Bulatkulova

NUR-SULTAN – The world’s best women tennis stars are coming to Nur-Sultan to participate in the extensive international tennis tournament WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 250 Astana Open starting on Sept. 26 and continuing through Oct. 2.

Participants will compete for the trophy and the prize of $235,000 and 250 world ranking points. The event will be broadcast to over 70 countries around the world.

Julia Putinceva and Zarina Dias were the first Kazakh tennis players to confirm their participation in the tournament after their defeat at US OPEN-2021.

“It will be a grandiose event. For two weeks, Kazakhstan will be at the forefront of world tennis, whereas the men’s tournament ATP 250 will be held first, followed by the women’s WTA 250,” said Peter Johnston, WTA Tournament Director.

The Kazakhstan National Team’s top female players will play in the main round of the women’s event.

On the eve of the ATP 250 and WTA 250, Nur-Sultan will also host Kazakhstan’s Championship, where winners will have a chance to get into the main draw of the ATP 250 and WTA 250, while the finalists will be granted a wild card into the ATP 250 and WTA 250 qualifying event.